Woman Found Shot, Killed Near Intersection in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- A male near the intersection of Florin Road and Stockton Boulevard flagged down a Highway Patrol vehicle on Sunday to notify them that a female had been shot and was unresponsive in a vehicle in South Sacramento.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department was notified by CHP about the dark-colored sedan and immediately responded along with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department.

Deputies Investigate Homicide in South Sacramento County pic.twitter.com/PBnpJRMzeM — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) July 8, 2018

Metro Fire pronounced the woman, described as being in her mid-forties, dead at the scene and Sac Sheriffs began a homicide investigation into the incident. She was found to have at least one gunshot wound to her upper body, according to investigators.

The woman’s identity will be released by the Coroner’s Office after her next of kin is notified.

Currently, there are no suspects and no known motive. Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this case to contact the Sherriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Tips can also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the "P3 Tips" app from your mobile device.