Annual Western Barbeque

Please join the Casa Garden’s third annual Western Barbecue on Saturday, July 14, 6-8:30 p.m. Put on your dancing shoes, invite your friends, and enjoy your meal accompanied by great live music by country DJs Twin Sisters, complete with karaoke and line dancing. If you’ve got a hankering for good barbeque, bring your appetite for finger-licking good food that includes hamburgers, veggie burgers, hot dogs, chicken, coleslaw, potato salad, baked beans, corn on the cob, watermelon, and Gunther’s Ice Cream sundaes. Reservations are required and available at www.casagardenrestaurant.org or by calling 916-452-2809. Tables of six or more may be reserved in advance under one name and credit card or check. The cost is $26 (ages 4-12 are $14, under age 4 are free).
More info:
Casa Garden's Annual Western BBQ
Saturday
6-8:30pm
2760 Sutterville Road
(916) 452-2809
CasaGarden.org