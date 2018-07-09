California Judge Denies Request to Detain Families Together

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles federal judge has rejected a Trump administration request to detain immigrant families together, calling it a “cynical” attempt to undo a longstanding court settlement.

U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee said Monday that the federal government had failed to present new evidence to support revising a court order that limits the detention of children who crossed the border illegally.

The Department of Justice asked Gee to alter a 1997 settlement after the president reversed his zero-tolerance policy that caused uproar when children were taken from their parents in emotional scenes caught on camera.

The government wants to change the settlement so it can detain families together.

Gee says the effort attempts to foist responsibility on the court for the president’s “ill-considered” action and Congress’ failure to take action.