Local Leaders Speak on Trump’s Supreme Court Pick

SACRAMENTO -- Following the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court local community leaders spoke out.

Samuel Garrett-Pate is with Equality California and fears Kavanaugh on the highest court in the land would mean a rollback of LGBTQ rights.

He's also concerned that the election year principal asserted by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that blocked President Barack Obama's chance to nominate a justice is somehow being ignored with midterms just four months away this year.

"Unfortunately, what we see here is the president and his allies in the Senate trying to ram through a far-right, radical extremist, who just doesn't represent the values that we have as a country," Garrett-Pate said.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, learned from Kavanaugh when he was a third year at Yale Law School.

"Well, he was a wonderful professor, incredibly thought-provoking. Had this real talent for just eliciting all different views on any given topic and making us consider an issue from all angles, which I think is an incredibly valuable skill set for a judge," Kiley said.

If he would do that with his students, would he do it as one of the nine? It might be a facet to the conservative jurist many ready to protest the presidential pick might not be ready to consider.

"Quite frankly, President Trump could have nominated Bill Clinton for the bench and I think Democrats would have something to crow about," said Republican political consultant Tim Rosales.

Rosales believes there was going to be a fight regardless of the named judge but that this nomination might actually attract some Democrats.

"There's Heidi Heitkamp from North Dakota, Donnelly from Indiana, Joe Manchin from West Virginia; this is a pick that is some of their voters in their states are gonna support," Rosales said.

According to Democratic Party strategist Ed Emerson, with the GOP in control of this approval process, Kavanaugh will be able to dance around or yes/no some of the tougher issues during confirmation.

Five years ago Democrats worked to change Senate rules so that a two-thirds vote is no longer needed for confirmation. Emerson says liberals will have to brace for less government oversight.

"I think he's going to fit that theme of the Trump administration of doing away with government regulation, especially the environment," Emerson said.

Kavanaugh's opponents fear the abortion rights won through Roe v. Wade will quickly be reversed with a second Trump nominee on the high court. The one thing everyone who spoke to FOX40 Monday could agree on is that Californians don't have to worry about losing those rights because of state law already in place.