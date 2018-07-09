Orangevale Little League Searching for Stolen Backstop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGEVALE -- An Orangevale little league is reaching out to the public for help after one of its portable backstops was stolen.

If it's not returned, several teams of youngsters 3 to 6 years old may not be able to play next season.

The backstop is large and made up of several pieces. Orangevale PONY league president Allan Nielsen says it's hard to miss and someone may have seen it taken.

"It was quite a few panels, probably came up from here to here. Two truckloads of panels," Nielsen said.

It was stolen from Louis Pasteur Middle School.

"I had it all chained up and wrapped through the bottom here, locked up with a nice, big, thick chain," he told FOX40.

Save for a few panels, the backstop is gone.

"Last Tuesday, came out here for practice and low and behold, it was missing," Nielsen said. "You're stealing from the children. That's something that's, I don't know, it's heartbreaking to me."

Nielsen says without that backstop, the league's next season is in jeopardy.

"We will have to do some fundraising, you know, try to go out into the community and raise some monies to replace it," he said.

But Nielsen hopes it doesn't have to come to that. He believes either the thieves will come forward or a witness may have noticed something.

Anyone with information about the stolen backstop is urged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.