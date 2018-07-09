Sacramento Church Takes Stand Against Migrant Family Separations Using Nativity Scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- It’s usually a manger and it’s usually December.

"Let’s take the Nativity scene out of the basements of churches in general, put them on the lawn and help people see the story," said Reverend Bonnie Rambob.

The figures of Mary, Joseph and Jesus were separated and caged Monday night in front of Parkside Community Church on Land Park Drive. Next to the scene stood a painted sign that read, "SEEKING ASYLUM IN AMERICA TODAY."

It’s the church's way of protesting the United States immigration policy that separates and detains asylum-seeking parents and their children at the southern border.

It’s not subtle, but it’s not meant to be. Passersby stopping to snap a quick picture or two was common.

"I think it’s priceless," said Sacramento resident Howard Skalet. "It speaks so much about what’s going on and who we truly are."

FOX40 asked Rambob whether there had been any concern in the congregation about such a strong message on such a divisive issue, not theological but political in nature.

"Well you know we do have open arms and we do have diversity in our community. However, there are some things I think we do draw the line on," Rambob responded. "This is who we are. This is our identity and there are lots of churches out there and this may not be the church for you."

Rambob said her church is committed to social justice advocacy.