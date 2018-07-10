Arrest Made in Grant Union High School Fire

SACRAMENTO — A suspect has been charged in the two-alarm fire at Grant High School in Del Paso Heights Sunday night.

The fire department got the call just before 10:30 p.m. Keith Wade, the public information officer with the Sacramento Fire Department, says around 70 to 80 firefighters responded to the late night blaze.

The fire damaged a classroom and resulted in about $1 million worth of damage.

Adam Prater, 28, is facing charges from both the Twin Rivers Police Department and the Sacramento Fire Department.

Prater’s charges include burglary, trespassing, parole violation and arson of a structure.