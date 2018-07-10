As State Regulations Settle In, Pot Dispensaries Work Through Growing Pains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento's cannabis dispensaries went through some growing pains since July 1, when new state regulations took effect.

Many found themselves without any product to sell because properly packaged and tested products were in short supply.

That opened the doors for customers to turn to the ever-present black market for products, although many regulars say they feel safer about shopping at dispensaries where the products are tested and safe.

Over a week later, some dispensaries were finally getting more stock on the shelves. At All About Wellness it was business as usual after much-anticipated products from distributors finally arrived.

There are apparently not enough testing facilities to certify the products on hand.

Now that cannabis is legal, dispensaries that have operated under the radar for over 20 years must now deal with state regulations, license requirements, taxes, labor codes and supply chain hiccups, just like other mainstream businesses.

Phillip Blurton, the owner of All About Wellness, says investors without experience in the business do not always know how best to operate a cannabis operation, despite the potential.

"There's going to be millions of dollars lost for these people coming in investing stupid amounts of money," Blurton said.

Sacramento's Chief of Cannabis Policy Joe Devlin said many are struggling with the business end of running a cannabis business.

Still, many believe the long-term outlook is good. Blurton, who has been in business for 10 years, is not interested in opening up additional dispensaries but will expand the one he has.

"I'm not going to say the money is not good but it's not as good as people think," Blurton said.