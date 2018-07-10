CHP Officer Involved in Major Crash on Highway 99

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- The South Sacramento CHP was on the scene of a major crash Tuesday involving a CHP officer on northbound Highway 99 near 47th Avenue.

The CHP officer was on the side of the highway writing a driver in an SUV a ticket when a box truck left the roadway and drove up onto an embankment around 10:30 a.m.

According to the CHP, when the 49-year-old driver steered back toward the highway he ran into the officer's motorcycle then hit the back of the SUV.

The driver of the SUV was still in the car when it overturned onto its roof. He was buckled in at the time and sustained minor injuries. The CHP reports he was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center.

The officer, a 13-year veteran, was not injured and the box truck driver stayed on the scene and was not injured.

The third and fourth lanes of the highway were closed and reopened around 12:30 p.m.

Neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the crashes.