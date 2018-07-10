Oroville Officers Arrest Man with Kidnapping Victim, 7 Guns in Car

OROVILLE — Following a police chase in Oroville Tuesday, a man who had kidnapped a woman and had several loaded guns in his car was arrested.

Just before 5 p.m., police arrived at a home on Wyandotte Avenue next to Martin Luther King Park after a caller reported a drive-by shooting. The shooter had fired at least four rounds at an occupied home then drove off.

According to the Oroville Police Department, an officer spotted the shooting suspect, Gary Cartwright, and tried to pull him over. When the 35-year-old suspect wouldn’t stop, the officer followed him.

During the pursuit, a woman got out of the car. The police department reports she later told police she was being held against her will.

Cartwright pulled into a Denny’s parking lot and officers arrested him.

Inside his car were seven weapons, including an AK-4 assault rifle and two AR-15 rifles. A majority of the guns were loaded and officers found multiple high capacity magazines and several hundred rounds of ammunition.

Cartwright is being held at the Butte County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges, including shooting at an inhabited dwelling, possession of a loaded firearm within a vehicle, kidnapping, false imprisonment and possession of a controlled substance. His bail is set at $668,000.

No one was injured in the shooting but the police department is still investigating.