Roseville Man’s Homemade Beer Wins Top National Award

ROSEVILLE -- A Roseville man took home the highest award in a national competition, honoring the most outstanding homemade beer.

In addition to winning two gold medals for his lagers, Greg Young won the Samuel Adams Ninkasi Award, given to the homebrewer whose beer scored the most points at this summer's National Homebrew Competition during Homebrew Con 2018 at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland.

"I wasn't even thinking about that award," Young told FOX40. "So it was a surprise but very, very exciting."

Young was competing against more than 8,400 entries from the U.S. and 18 countries.

He started making beer in the garage of his Roseville home after his wife gave him a brewing kit for Christmas in 2015. He soon found he had a passion for the science and art of brewing.

"I brewed my first batch in January 2016 and I was hooked," Young said. "There are so many little steps and science and details that you can tweak."

Young, who has a day job with a healthcare system, would also like to be able to share his beer with the general public. He has deep roots in Roseville and is seeking permits and a location to open a community brewery and tasting room in downtown Roseville within the next few years.

He is quick to credit the many brewers who have been generous with advice and he praises the quality of Roseville tap water, which he uses to make is award-winning beer.

The Samuel Adams Ninkasi Award is presented by the American Homebrewers Association.

You can follow Young on @crookedbridge_homebrew on Instagram.