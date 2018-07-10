Sanctuary State Battle Comes to Placer County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLACER COUNTY -- There were dozens of residents and hours of public comment Tuesday as the Placer County Board of Supervisors considered a proposal to reject the State of California’s so-called "sanctuary state" law.

It's a law that prevents local police and sheriff's departments from cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

It’s an especially emotional issue in Placer County, where the death of Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Davis is still fresh in the minds of many. Davis was shot to death by a man who snuck into the state illegally and had been deported multiple times.

But the Placer County Sheriffs Department testified Tuesday that no matter what the county board does, they would have to follow the sanctuary state law as adopted by California’s legislature.

Still, two board members said publicly they disagree with the law and Supervisor Kirk Uhler, who brought Tuesday’s motion, said he’ll be back again fighting it again in the future.