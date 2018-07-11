Cal Fire: County Fire Started by Improperly Installed Electric Fence

YOLO COUNTY — A fast-moving blaze that’s burned for nearly two weeks in Northern California was started by an improperly installed electric livestock fence, fire officials said.

The County Fire, which started on June 30 in Yolo and Napa counties, is the largest fire in the state right now and has scorched 90,000 acres so far. Hundreds of firefighters are battling the blaze, which is 89% contained, Cal Fire said Wednesday night.

The person responsible has been cited for burning of lands of another, Cal Fire said in a statement. It did not provide additional details, but said the blaze was started by a livestock fence that was not set up properly.

Cal Fire urged residents to follow proper installation guidelines when setting up equipment.

While the fire is the largest currently burning in California, it’s one of five major blazes in the state.

Another blaze, the Klamathon Fire, has burned 36,500 acres and is 65% contained, Cal Fire said. The other three fires have burned about 5,000 acres combined.

Nationwide, there are large fires burning in a dozen states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. The largest blaze — the Martin Fire in Nevada — has burned 439,000 acres and is 48% contained.