Homicide Suspects May Be At Large with 3-Year-Old Daughter

TRACY — Deputies are searching for two suspects and their daughter after a man was killed in Tracy.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office reports Brandon Michael and Virginia Catherine Perreira are suspected of killing Darren Clyde Jobb on July 5.

Jobb was found severely injured at the Orchard RV Park on East Highway 132. He later died at a local hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives identified the parents and then discovered they may have taken their 3-year-old with them when they fled the area.

Citizens who may know anything about the homicide are urged to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office at 209-468-4400.