Relationship expert Joey Garcia is inthe studio with Simone explaining how to make the first move with someone you see as a potential romantic partner.
Making a Move with a Possible Partner
-
Group Helps House Homeless Families in Sacramento
-
Smucker Says Goodbye to the Pillsbury Doughboy
-
Kings Plan to Move G League Franchise to Stockton
-
Police Investigate Elder Abuse of Marvel Comics’ Stan Lee
-
Jesus ‘Wouldn’t Be Riding a Donkey’: Televangelist Says God Told Him He Needs $54M Private Plane
-
-
Net Neutrality Backers Fume as California Bill Watered Down
-
China: ‘The US Has Launched a Trade War’
-
Trump Admin Drops Asylum Protections For Domestic Violence Victims
-
Trump Administration Pulls US Out of UN Human Rights Council
-
Camping Friendly Dishes
-
-
Local Law Enforcement Help Raise Money for the Special Olympics
-
Great Outdoors Week: Join the Placer Land Trust
-
“Move It, Move It”