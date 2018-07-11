Man Casually Strolls Into Sacramento Ice Cream Parlor, Steals Tip Jar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- An ice cream parlor in Sacramento has reached out on social media for help after one of their surveillance cameras captured a man taking their tip jar Wednesday.

The Parlor Ice Cream Puffs posted the video to their Instagram account. A man is seen simply walking inside The Parlor's Fair Oaks Boulevard location around 7 p.m., going up to the counter and casually taking the tip jar with him on his way out.

"Our employees work really hard for their tips," The Parlor wrote. "We’re a family owned business and we’re saddened that someone would do this."

At the time of the theft, the man appears to be wearing dark shorts, a dark polo shirt and sandals.

If you have any information about the man in the video you can contact The Parlor on Instagram. A police report has not yet been filed.