Police Investigating After Man Fatally Hit By Car in Stockton Park

STOCKTON -- A man was run over and killed in Oak Park on East Alpine Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and now Stockton police are asking for finding the person responsible.

"This is an unusual type of case because usually when you have vehicle versus pedestrians we are usually talking about an incident happening on a street or in a roadway,"officer Joe Silva explained.

There are no streets or roads leading to where the victim was found so it's not common to see tire marks in the grass but that's exactly where Stockton police say they found a 34-year-old man dead after he was run over by someone driving a gray Nissan.

The DMV records show the car used was owned by a rental company. The driver left the car but ran away.

"That vehicle drove into the park and intentionally struck and killed our victim," Silva said.

Silva said Tuesday night’s killing now marks the city’s 16th homicide of the year. At this time last year, there were 23.

Family members told FOX40 the man killed was Joe Sauceda. Cousins describe him as loving and caring, they are unsure why someone would target him.

Once investigators finished taking photographs, friends of Sauceda left behind a cross and a message reading "RIP Tata," Sauceda’s long-time nickname.

Silva said the park is typically busy so investigators are hoping more people come forward to tell them what they saw.

"You do have people out there playing tennis. You do have people out there hanging out at the park. So we know a lot of people saw what happened and it’s very important for those people to come forward with information because we are still trying to figure out the exact motive," Silva said.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this homicide investigation.