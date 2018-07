Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul is in the kitchen with business owners Heather Cummings and Desiree Carleton getting a look at what Wildflower Bakes has to offer.

In 2017, both Heather and Desiree left their jobs to stay home with new babies. Around the holidays, they decided to make pies for friends and family, thinking it would be a fun way to connect with people and make some extra money but one thing lead to another and now they sell baked goodies in both Sacramento and Siskiyou county regions..