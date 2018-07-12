165th California State Fair Open July 13-29

The 165th California State Fair will run July 13-29.
New Park Attractions Include:
- Four new rides including Turbo and Inversion
- Silent Disco – DJs play music which is sent to wireless headphones. Fairgoers will dance to the music only they can hear
- Life’s Big Ag-Venture – A life-size board game where you are the playing piece.
- National Geographic’s Future of Food
- 20 Cool Spots to help guests cool down in the summer heat.
New Food Vendors Include:
• Planet Crepes – Sweet and savory crepes
• Good Roots Café – Acai bowls, fresh pressed juices
• William Henry’s Hammertime – Pasta
• Sweet Cheeks – Desserts, Deep fried cannoli
• Montana Q – Bison ribs, Grizzly MAC attack (mac & cheese, pulled pork, coleslaw, BBQ sauce)