165th California State Fair Open July 13-29

Posted 12:48 PM, July 12, 2018, by , Updated at 12:46PM, July 12, 2018

The 165th California State Fair will run July 13-29.

New Park Attractions Include:

  • Four new rides including Turbo and Inversion
  • Silent Disco – DJs play music which is sent to wireless headphones. Fairgoers will dance to the music only they can hear
  • Life’s Big Ag-Venture – A life-size board game where you are the playing piece.
  • National Geographic’s Future of Food
  • 20 Cool Spots to help guests cool down in the summer heat.

New Food Vendors Include:

• Planet Crepes – Sweet and savory crepes
• Good Roots Café – Acai bowls, fresh pressed juices
• William Henry’s Hammertime – Pasta
• Sweet Cheeks – Desserts, Deep fried cannoli
• Montana Q – Bison ribs, Grizzly MAC attack (mac & cheese, pulled pork, coleslaw, BBQ sauce)