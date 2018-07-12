6 Injured, Including 10-Year-Old, After Car Crashes Into Dollar Tree

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Six people were injured, including a child, when a car crashed through the window of a Dollar Tree Thursday in South Sacramento.

Around 2:45 p.m., a sedan ended up partially inside the store on Stockton Boulevard and 65th Street with shattered glass scattered around it.

Chris Vestal with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District reports three of the six people who were injured were hospitalized, including a 10-year-old child. Their conditions are unknown.

The events leading up to the crash are unknown. It is not known how the six people were injured.

