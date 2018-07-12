Authorities Warn of Apple Support Email Scam

TUOLUMNE COUNTY — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents after receiving multiple reports of an Apple Support Email scam.

Apple says they will never send users an email asking for any personal information beyond your Apple ID and your password.

The company says, if you receive an email asking you to login, do not use the link provided in the email. Always visit their website by entering it into the browser yourself.

If you do mistakenly give out your information, change your password, cancel your credit card attached to the account and inform your bank of possible fraudulent charges.

These signs can help you identify phishing scams:

•The sender’s email address or phone number doesn’t match the name of the company that it claims to be from.

•Your email address or phone number is different from the one that you gave that company.

•The message starts with a generic greeting, like “Dear customer.” Most legitimate companies will include your name in their messages to you.

•A link appears to be legitimate but takes you to a website whose URL doesn’t match the address of the company’s website.*

•The message looks significantly different from other messages that you’ve received from the company.

•The message requests personal information, like a credit card number or account password.

•The message is unsolicited and contains an attachment.

Report any suspicious emails to Apple at reportphishing@apple.com