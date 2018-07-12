From New Thrills to New Foods, Stanislaus County Fair Opens for 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURLOCK -- From the carnival games to the Ferris wheel, the classic fair vibe is as strong as ever at the Stanislaus County Fair.

With 107 years of history, there are also plenty of new things to check out.

"It’s really essential to have new things coming to the fair because that’s what brings people in," said the fair's Marketing and Communications Director Adreena Alkhas. "Every year, we look at our demographics, we look at our budget and we really try to bring something that is new and really fun for families to come and experience."

New rides like Freak Out and Shake-Up handle the thrill department, while artichokes in sandwich form join wedding chicken as new fair foods.

A high flying motorcycle routine features jumps and wheelies for the kids. Then they can go to the Innovative Exhibit to assemble their own Lego masterpiece or racecar before walking over to check out the dinosaur exhibit, where anyone can watch them move as if they were alive.

As for live animals, baby pigs join rams and goats on one side of the African safari farmyard experience. Fairgoers can also get up close and personal with a camel.

The fair's shuttle is no longer in service, however.

"We are partnering with the City of Turlock's transit program," Alkhas said. "They are going to run free bus rides for everybody during fair time."

A bus line runs from Stanislaus State every 15 to 20 minutes during fair hours.

All the new attractions and all of the classics start Friday and run all the way through July 22.