Hit-and-Run Suspect Attacks 3 Officers, Evidence Technician While Trying to Escape Arrest

ESCALON — A hit-and-run suspect attacked three officers and an evidence technician Thursday in Escalon.

Around 6 a.m., Escalon Police Officer Quilici found hit-and-run suspect Adam Weinheimer near Roosevelt Avenue and Center Street, according to the Escalon Police Department.

Weinheimer walked away from the officer, who tried to order Weinheimer to stop then grabbed his wrist when he would not. In response, the 36-year-old suspect punched Quilici several times in the face and head.

The Escalon Police Department reports their officer tried using his Taser on Weinheimer but it had no effect.

While Quilici, who was already seriously injured, was waiting for backup Weinheimer charged him. The officer tried using his Taser again but Weinheimer was unfazed.

After being taken into custody at the Escalon Police Department, Weinheimer tried escaping. He attacked a police sergeant, an officer and an evidence technician in the process, according to police.

Weinheimer has been booked at the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of four counts of battery on a peace officer with an enhancement, attempted escape, resisting arrest and hit-and-run.

Officer Quilici has been hospitalized and is expected to make a full recovery.