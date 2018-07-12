Man Arrested after Stolen Car Pursuit Near Arden Way

SACRAMENTO — A suspect has been arrested after authorities began a vehicle pursuit on Gannon Drive around 3:30 a.m. when they spotted a stolen vehicle out of Stockton.

The driver of the stolen car turned down a cul-de-sac and deputies followed behind him. One of their patrol cars was hit by the man when he turned around to get out of the dead end.

The driver eventually came to a stop and took off on foot, running through a creek and apartment complex.

Officers set up a perimeter and were able to locate him under a pile of brush. The man wouldn’t come out so authorities sent their K9s after him.

He was apprehended and taken to the hospital for treatment and will be booked upon his release.