The Citrus Town Center will be featuring Early Man as the movie for the July Outdoor Movie Night Series this coming Saturday! Enjoy the film on a large inflatable screen while snacking on free popcorn under the stars.

More info:

Outdoor Movie Series- Early Man

Saturday

Doors 7pm, Movie 8:30

Citrus Town Center

(916) 903-7076

CitrusTownCenter.com