Police Searching for 6-Foot Eagle Statue Taken from Modesto Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Police are on the lookout for a 6-foot-tall, 200-pound eagle statue that the owners call "Big Bird."

The chainsaw wood sculpture, signed in the front by artist Layton Kiblinger, was taken late Friday night or early Saturday morning from Orchard Park Way.

Homeowner Aaron Crumrine said it was purchased by his father-in-law, Ken Symonds, who lives at the house part-time and is now at his second home in the Pacific Northwest.

Crumrine said Symonds is a Vietnam veteran who has a passion for eagle art and who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer three times. He is not in good health but bought Big Bird intending to pass it on to loved ones as a family heirloom.

That apparently attracted burglars, who cut a security chain and hauled off the massive sculpture.

Crumrine said he is hoping to recover the stolen eagle for sentimental reasons. It sat underneath an American flag and he says it’s a great loss to the family, as well as the community because it was a noted neighborhood landmark.

Modesto police want anyone who has information on the missing eagle to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.