Roseville Galleria Crowds Walk Away Empty-Handed From Build-A-Bear ‘Pay Your Age Day’

ROSEVILLE -- Crowded would be an understatement.

The Westfield Galleria in Roseville was taken over Thursday by parents and kids waiting in a very long line. All of them were hoping to build a bear for a fraction of the usual price.

"Well, they're normally $35 to $42. We're in here all the time," said Orangevale mother Gina Clark.

But for one day only Build-A-Bear stores were selling their stuffed animals for the price of the customer's age.

"To get a $9 one is like a gem, you know?" said Sacramento mother Stephanie Wilson.

It was a deal that had people showing up to the store hours before it opened.

"We thought we were coming early, anyway," Wilson said. "We got here at 9:45 and this is what we came into."

There were close to 1,000 people waiting in a line that wrapped all the way around the mall when FOX40 was out at the Galleria Thursday morning. A similar situation played out at the Build-A-Bear in Fairfield.

In fact, the line got so out of hand mall staff started handing out vouchers to encourage people to come back another day. They say they simply didn't have enough bears for everyone.

But some parents weren't satisfied.

"It's not the same deal," Clark said. "It's only $15 off, which is still a discount, but it's not a dollar."

"We were coming here specifically for that," Wilson said. "If it's not going to be $9, the age of my kid now, I'm good. We have enough at home."

Many of them had to break the news to their kids that they wouldn't get to make a bear Thursday.