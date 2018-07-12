Sac National Dance Day

Posted 1:40 PM, July 12, 2018, by , Updated at 12:42PM, July 12, 2018


Once a year Sacramento comes together to celebrate the Love of Dance!  Join us for a morning full of dance performances and a dance fitness class featuring Dancehall & Afrobeats, Fierce Funk, Ujam & Zumba!  All ages and skill levels are welcome.  Mark your calendar as we rock the steps Saturday July 28th 2018.

Check out www.SacNDD.com/Shop/ for an event shirt.  Proceeds from this event benefit Dizzy Feet Foundation.  This year we will also be donating to the American Cancer Society and Loaves & Fishes in honor of our friend Margaret Gidding.

More info:
Sacramento National Dance Day
July 28th
9-11am (Registration begins at 8:30am)
West side steps of capitol
Free!
SacNDD.com