Sac National Dance Day

Once a year Sacramento comes together to celebrate the Love of Dance! Join us for a morning full of dance performances and a dance fitness class featuring Dancehall & Afrobeats, Fierce Funk, Ujam & Zumba! All ages and skill levels are welcome. Mark your calendar as we rock the steps Saturday July 282018.

Check out www.SacNDD.com/Shop/ for an event shirt. Proceeds from this event benefit Dizzy Feet Foundation. This year we will also be donating to the American Cancer Society and Loaves & Fishes in honor of our friend Margaret Gidding.

More info:

Sacramento National Dance Day

July 28th

9-11am (Registration begins at 8:30am)

West side steps of capitol

Free!

SacNDD.com