Stars Tee Off in South Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE -- It was all scenery and celebrities at Lake Tahoe’s Edgewood Country Club Thursday.

Star Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was just one in a host of A-listers there. But he’s the one Ashley Gipson and her boys came out from Lincoln to see.

"I said to him, 'Discount double check.' And he went, 'Boom, baby,'" said fan Brayden Gipson.

Getting autographs from your favorite baller isn’t the limit to the interaction.

When Stephen Curry put a chip shot too far on the other side of the 17th green a fan gave him grief. So Curry called him out, called him down from the stands and gave that fan a chance to do better.

"As I’m hitting it the guy yelled out something about a brick three or something like that. I heard him, dropped my six-degree wedge, asked for an extra ball, threw it back in the sand and told him to come out from the crowd and hit the shot," Curry said.

The man muffed it, hitting the ball over the green, over the gallery and sending it careening off the same stadium seating he had come from. No excuses but he was hitting with no warm-up and in flip-flops.

"I commend him for trying because some guys would have backed down," Curry said.