Local Artist Returns Home and Starts ‘Creator X’ Camp

ELK GROVE-- Inspiring the next generation of artists in Sacramento as a performance painter, David Garibaldi travels the world sharing his talents.

It all started at Sheldon High School. Now, Garibaldi is returning to his roots with a new summer camp.

Garibaldi has made a name for himself through his talent. Captivating audiences as he creates art.

At Sheldon High School, Garibaldi took his first art class. Animation teacher, Shawn Sullivan remembers seeing his sketches for the first time.

"I handed the sketchbook back and said you can get paid to do that,” said Sullivan.

Now Garibaldi is back at Sheldon - this time - kicking off the inaugural Creator X camp to inspire future artists in the community.

"We want to provide opportunities for kids and show them different pathways to creative career," said Garibaldi.

Garibaldi calls working with his former teacher a "full circle experience.”

"David has amazing success going out touring the world painting, creating. There’s a lot of pride but what makes it even more prideful is that he comes home and gives back to the community that gave him so much,” Sullivan said.

The two - helping young people hone their skills.

"It’s really and truly an enriching experience I’m happy to have," stated college student, Sunshine Hurtienne.

Garibaldi is showing young artists how a career in the arts is possible.

"Arts media and entertainment is the largest job sector in the state of ca and the job possibility is huge,” said Sullivan.

“Hopefully they can have an equally or even more successful career than I did," Garibaldi stated.

The two-day camp wrapped up today - it was completely free thanks to sponsors.

Garibaldi says he plans to hold the camp again next year.