Man Arrested in Placer County While Attempting to Meet with 15-Year-Old Girl for Sex

PLACER COUNTY — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old man for attempting to meet up with a teenage girl for sex.

Adnan Raj was discovered by authorities through a predator sting operation.

Raj drove to Auburn to meet with who he thought would be a 15-year-old girl but was instead met with deputies.

When he was arrested, he had alcohol, condoms, methamphetamine, a replica gun, checkbooks and stolen credit cards in his possession.

Raj faces multiple charges including arranging to meet a minor for sex, identity theft and possession of drugs. He was booked in the Auburn County Jail with his bail set at $300,000.