South Placer Firefighter Killed in Overnight Crash on Highway 65

LINCOLN -- A South Placer firefighter was killed in a motorcycle accident sometime Thursday night.

When exactly the motorcycle went off the road at the Lincoln Boulevard off-ramp at Highway 65 is unclear.

Investigators say firefighter David Volk crashed sometime overnight. He wasn't found until Friday morning when a passerby saw something that just didn’t look right.

Paramedics pronounced Volk dead. According to CHP, within 20 minutes first responders discovered the deceased was also a first responder.

Firefighters stood watch over the body of their fallen colleague, awaiting an escort to take him from the crash scene. Meanwhile, CHP worked to determine what caused the crash.

Now, one engine has an empty seat.

Friday, firefighters from the South Placer District lined up roadside, saluting as their brother, draped in an American flag, was taken to the funeral chapel.

Have no doubt, firefighting is a brotherhood and it’s a hard day for the department.

“There’s evidence that he hit the guardrail. And then the bike and him were found on the shoulder,” said CHP officer David Martinez.

Volk was a five-year veteran of the South Placer District, where he also served as a paramedic and arson investigator.

He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2005, inspired to serve after 9/11. He earned a Purple Heart while serving in Iraq.

His fellow firefighters were on hand roadside throughout the morning as CHP investigated the accident.

But fire doesn’t stop for mourning and firefighters from the South Placer District were also responding to other people’s emergencies throughout the day.