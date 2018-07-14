Local DMV Offices to Open Earlier During the Week, Extend Saturday Hours

SACRAMENTO — Recently, the California DMV announced some locations would be open Saturdays to ease customer wait times. Now, they’re doing even more to please customers.

Five Sacramento area locations will open at 7 a.m. four days a week instead of the normal 9 a.m.

Starting July 16, offices in Auburn, Carmichael, Davis Rocklin and Turlock will open earlier.

On Wednesdays the offices will still open at 9 a.m. The closing time will remain at 5 p.m. daily.

In July, some local DMV offices began opening every first and third Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On August 4, the Fairfield, Folsom, Lodi, Modesto, Roseviille, Sacramento, Tracy and Yuba City offices will begin being open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Behind-the-wheel exams are not available on Saturdays.

The agency blames the delays on federally mandated security upgrades to driver licenses and identification cards. It expects to spend almost $70 million and hire more workers in the next two years to accommodate the millions of people who need upgrades.

Three state lawmakers are also seeking a state audit of the DMV’s wait times and its handling of the REAL ID upgrades.