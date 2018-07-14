Man Arrested in Connection to Homicide at Oak Park in Stockton

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department arrested 49-year-old James Brummett in connection to a homicide at Oak Park.

On Tuesday July 10, authorities were called to the park near 600 E. Alpine Avenue for a man hit by a car.

The 34-year-old man, identified by the family as Joe Sauceda, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car involved in the collision was left at the park but the suspect left before police arrived.

Brummett was taken into custody on Friday after he was located at a trailer park in Lathrop.

He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on homicide charges.