New Home Construction Sites in Roseville Repeatedly Burglarized

ROSEVILLE -- With a building-boom in Roseville that has seen some 3,000 homes go up in the past few years, and with no end in sight, police and developers say all this construction is a bonanza for thieves.

"And that's a mix of building materials, tools and even from new homes having the appliances taken out. Microwaves and ovens, refrigerators and things like that," Rob Baquera with Roseville Police explained.

During the first six months of 2018, Roseville Police say there have been 26 commercial construction thefts.

Thousands of dollars taken either from the developers or construction companies.

All of which have a domino effect in both delaying the project and increasing costs.

"We're already having a massive spike in our pricing as it is, so for this to contribute to that and make it an even larger problem is really tough," Amanda Todd, Keller Williams said.

"Some of these places are easy targets because there are not a lot of houses, not a lot of residents who live in the neighborhoods, so it's an easy target for criminals to roll in late at night with a big van and break in to some of these places that aren't watched and aren't surveyed," Baquera said.

Construction sights usually have very little security. There are some surveillance cameras outside but developers are starting to bring only what they need for that day to the job site as a deterrent to the criminals.

"So they don't have a bunch of extra products laying around. They don't leave any tools on site, they just make sure that whatever is on the job site is getting put in that day and that the sites are secure," Todd said.

"And at this point, the crime prevention message really is to anybody who lives around the neighborhood or in the area to report suspicious activity," Baquera said.