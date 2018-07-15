2 Injured in Suspected DUI Crash on Elk Grove Boulevard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- Police detained a driver who crashed into a car on Elk Grove Boulevard Sunday, injuring two passengers.

A person driving eastbound on Elk Grove Boulevard plowed into another car as it turned off of Adams Street, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

Two passengers in the car that was hit have been hospitalized. One of the passengers sustained life-threatening injuries.

The driver who hit the car has been detained on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The police department reports Elk Grove Boulevard will be shut down between Adams Street and 2nd Avenue for an unknown amount of time.