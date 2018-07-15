Local Dog Owners Support K-9 Officers at Roseville Fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- Dozens of dog owners showed up at the Pet Food Express in Roseville for the second day of an annual fundraiser that seeks to provide K-9 police dogs and their handlers with safety equipment, like bullet protective vests and K-9 first aid kits.

Sponsored by the Cover Your K-9 Foundation and the Foothills K-9 Foundation, the event turns over all the proceeds from dog washes at the store to the fundraising effort.

Often K-9 handlers must foot the bill for protective equipment.

Dog owners like Martin Cook and his family make it a point to get a year’s worth of dog wash tokens during the event.

"They’re the ones who are first on the scene, in front of the officer even," Cook said. "So I think the officers have to pay for that, that to me doesn’t seem right. So whatever we can do to help that’s what we do."

While the fundraiser ends this weekend, donations to Cover Your K-9 organization are encouraged throughout the year.