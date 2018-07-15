13-Year-Old Arrested in Man’s Shooting Death in Carmichael Apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMICHAEL -- Police arrested a 13-year-old Sunday after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Carmichael.

Sgt. Shaun Hampton with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department reports a call came in around 1 p.m. about several shots that were fired in the Continental apartment complex on Manzanita Avenue near Jan Drive.

Deputies found a broken window at one of the units and broke down the door. Inside they found an unconscious young man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Hampton. After attempting CPR, deputies pronounced the victim dead. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Investigators say the victim was targeted and the shooting was not random.

Less than one mile away on Bourbon Drive, a caller reported seeing a 13-year-old with a handgun. Joy McNeil was in the neighborhood at the time. She says it was obvious the boy was worried.

"He just kept pacing back and forth. So I stopped and I looked and I'm like, 'I'm going to call the cops,'" McNeil said. "Because I think this guy knows who the cops are looking for because he had his hands on his head. And he kept looking up at the helicopter to let them know, 'I'm watching you watching me.'"

After deputies found him, McNeil says the teen even led law enforcement to the gun he had discarded in a nearby trash can. He was later detained.

Hampton says the teenager was being held as a person of interest and was later found to be the suspect in the deadly shooting.

