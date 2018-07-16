Cooking Whole 30: Veggie Hash with Bacon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Following the Whole 30 diet can seem daunting, but nutritional therapist Megan Anderson is here to show us a delicious hash recipe with fresh veggies and bacon.

Anderson also shared other tips for healthy eating:

Drink more water

Swap vegetable oils, which can cause inflammation in the body, for healthier oils like avocado oil, coconut oil, olive oil -- or even bacon fat.

Bacon is healthy, Anderson says, as long as it comes from pigs raised on the pasture without antibiotics or hormones.

Here is her vegetable hash with bacon recipe:

Ingredients:

- 1 Package uncured pasture raised (or organic) thick cut bacon

- 1/2 cup chopped onion

- 2 cups chopped broccoli

- 2 cups chopped purple cabbage

- 2 cups trimmed and halved (or quartered) Brussel sprouts

- 2 cups chopped butternut squash

- 1 Teaspoon sea salt

- 2 teaspoons garlic powder

- 1 1/2 tablespoons no salt seasoning

Directions:

- In a very large frying pan fry the bacon on medium heat, flipping frequently

- When the bacon reaches your desired crispness, place the cooked bacon on a paper towel to drain.

Leave the bacon fat in the frying pan.

- Turn your burner up to medium high heat and add the onion, butternut squash, and spices

- Fry for about 3-5 minutes

- Add the rest of the vegetables to the pan and fry until the veggies reach your desired tenderness. This is

usually around 6-8 minutes.

- Remove the pan from the burner and crumble the cooked bacon into the pan with the vegetables

- Stir, and serve immediately

- Store in an airtight container for up to 4 days