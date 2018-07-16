Enter to Win a Wireless Speaker and A Quiet Place Blu-Ray!

In the modern thriller A QUIET PLACE, a family of four must

navigate their lives in silence after mysterious creatures that hunt by

sound, threaten their survival. If they hear you, they hunt you!

Studio40 Live is giving 1 lucky will a Blu-Ray/DVD copy of A Quiet Place, “The Crescendo” wireless speaker from Martin Logan, and Paradigm noise-canceling headphones so you can enjoy this thrilling movie in your quiet place!

Winning is easy! Just find @Studio40Live on Facebook, “Like” our post about A Quiet Place, then tune in to Studio40 Live on Friday, July 27th to see if you are our lucky winner!

Like-Watch-Win with Studio40 Live!

For Official Contest Rules CLICK HERE