Police Impound 10 Cars from Illegal Saturday Night Sideshows in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Several sideshows were tracked by law enforcement officials Saturday night in Sacramento County.

Ten cars were impounded following the sideshows, where spectators and vehicles blocked traffic and caused safety concerns.

A CHP airplane captured footage of the sideshows at the intersection of Amherst Street and Meadow View Road and along Sky Creek Drive in Sacramento, as well as North Loop Boulevard and Elverta Road in Antelope.

Multiple cars gathering on Interstate 5 at Pocket Road blocked southbound traffic.

Officers and deputies from several agencies pursued multiple vehicles involved and issued several citations.