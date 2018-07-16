Sacramento Cracker Barrel Sets Opening Date in August

SACRAMENTO — The long-awaited Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in Sacramento will open on August 20.

This will be the chain’s first location in Sacramento, and second in all of California. It’s first California location is in Victorville.

The restaurant will be at 1000 Howe Avenue, the site of the old Canton Super Buffet.

Crack Barrel spokesperson Breeanna Straessle says the store will employ between 195 to 215 full-time and part-time employees and feature decor honoring the history of Sacramento.

The opening was originally slated for May but was pushed back a few months.