Sam’s Club will start offering Polish dogs at its cafes starting on July 23, after Costco moved to remove the popular option from its food court menu.

A post from the Sam’s Club Facebook page says the Polish dogs will be 99 cents.

Costco caused a stir earlier in the month after making changes to its food court menu, removing the Polish dog and berry sundaes for healthier fare like acai bowls.

Costco still offers the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo.