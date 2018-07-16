Stockton Mother, Boyfriend Face Child Abuse Charges After Toddler Dies at Hospital

STOCKTON — A woman and her boyfriend were arrested after a 2-year-old boy died Saturday at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Stockton.

The Stockton Police Department reports the toddler’s body showed signs of trauma, which is why they were called in to investigate.

A search warrant was served at the boy’s home on Rosemarie Lane near Manchester Avenue. There deputies arrested the boy’s 26-year-old mother, Maria Flores, and her boyfriend, Roberto Alcantar, 27, according to the police department.

Flores and Alcantar have been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of child abuse.

Details surrounding the boy’s death are pending an autopsy report. Detectives are still investigating the boy’s death and have asked the public to call the police department with any additional details.

