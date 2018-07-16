Stranded Teenage Hikers Rescued from Horsetail Falls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL DORADO COUNTY -- Two El Dorado Hills teenagers were rescued Saturday afternoon from Horsetail Falls, south of Lake Tahoe.

They were hiking off-trail, attempting to reach the top of the falls when they became stranded on a rock in a steep area where they could neither climb nor descend safely.

“We were right next to the waterfall, which was lucky," said 18-year-old Adam Jensen, one of the rescued hikers. "So we weren’t dying of heat and we had plenty of water with us.”

They were able to call 911 from a working cell phone. A CHP helicopter crew located them and rescuers from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office and a Tahoe Search and Rescue team reached them by foot. The rescue team was able to safely hike the teens out with the help of ropes.

"Although they got into a tricky spot, the two realized their predicament and called for help rather than exceeding their abilities and getting injured," wrote an El Dorado County Sheriff Department spokesman in a Facebook post.

“They were super kind, they were super nice," Adam said of his rescuers. "I’m so thankful that they were able to get us out because we had no idea how to get out.”

“It is definitely a hard hike," said Adam's mother, Julie Jensen. "And if you’re not paying attention, the trails are not well-marked.”

Search and rescue teams throughout California have been busy this summer rescuing stranded and sometimes injured or exhausted hikers.

In a Monday evening conversation with FOX40, Adam and his mom expressed deep appreciation for everyone involved in the rescue and they stressed the importance of hikers staying on trails and being prepared with food, water, proper shoes and knowledge of the area where they are hiking.