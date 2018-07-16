Turlock Family Raises Money to Buy Daughter’s Friend a Diabetic Alert Dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURLOCK -- Two Turlock families who have been brought together by Type 1 diabetes are now working together to get a service dog for one of their girls.

At 10 years old, Peyton Bruce and Ellie Hart’s lives revolve around numbers. It’s not by choice, the two friends both have Type 1 diabetes.

While Ellie was diagnosed nearly four years ago, Tuesday will mark the five-year anniversary for Peyton. It’s significant because Tuesday is also Peyton's 11th birthday.

"Every year it’s just a great reminder of just how thankful we are that she’s here with us and just how God's hand and protection was over her," said Peyton's mother Sarah Bruce.

Another hand, or paw, has also served as protection in the past year and a half for the two girls after Ellie’s family brought home Poppy. Poppy is specially trained to monitor Type 1 diabetes and through a system of pawing and barking, can alert potential trouble quicker than the technology the girls use.

"She’s 20 minutes ahead of time and then we can see, like, OK am I dropping? Am I going high? Do I need to eat? Do I need insulin?" Ellie said.

Both families say that 20 minutes is precious to someone with Type 1 diabetes, which has prompted Ellie's family to spend the past few months fundraising for Peyton to get a service dog like Poppy. They say it’s a thank you for the way the Bruce family helped the Harts when they met three years ago.

"The Bruces were like our fairy godmother family when we were diagnosed and so now it’s like our way paying back the gift for them," said Ellie's mother Emily Hart.

Though there are strict rules the family has to follow with Poppy, the idea of having a dog is an extra layer of protection the Hart family says has changed Ellie's life. Now they want Peyton to have it too, especially because they say technology can fail them.

"It doesn’t always alert us through the night," Sarah Bruce said. "So I’ll wake up and she’s high or she’s low and no alarm has gone off to alert me. So just knowing that the dog will benefit her lifelong health."

The girls say they enjoy being able to share experiences as soon to be sixth graders with Type 1 diabetes and soon they hope to have dogs that can share experiences with them too.

"I would be very thankful for the Harts to help me with it because if we didn’t know them we probably wouldn’t be able to do the fundraising," Peyton said.

The families are holding a fundraiser Tuesday at Pizza Factory in Turlock from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. If you mention the fundraiser, 20 percent of all proceeds will go toward money for a service dog for Peyton. You can also donate through their YouCaring page.