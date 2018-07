William Sconce Performing Stockton Beer Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

See local singer/songwriter William Sconce perform twice during Stockton Beer Week (July 13-22) where nearly 50 events at 26 participating bars, pubs, and restaurants will quench your thirst for beer related fun. Sconce will perform 7/19 at The Deliberation Room and 7/21 at Cast Iron Trading Co.

More info:

Stockton Beer Week

Now- July 22

Various times & locations

(209) 938-1555

StocktonBeerWeek.com

William Sconce

WilliamSconce.com

Facebook: @WilliamSconce

Instagram: @WilliamSconce

@DirtyPillowsBand