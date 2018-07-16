Young Suspect in Deadly Shooting had Prior Run-Ins With Police, Sheriff’s Department Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMICHAEL -- The coroner’s office has identified the 16-year-old boy shot and killed by another teen in Carmichael.

"I showed up and there’s just a bunch of yellow caution tape just like all around my front driveway," said Justin Kacxon.

Kacxon says it was his garbage can on Bourbon Drive that the 13-year-old suspect decided to ditch his gun in.

"Apparently my trash can was the first trash can that he ended up seeing, so he threw it in there," Kacxon said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says the gun was used to kill 16-year-old Zachary Whittington.

"These people knew each other, they were acquaintances," said Sgt. Shaun Hampton. "We believe the victim was targeted. We don’t know why."

The sheriff’s department says Whittington was discovered inside an apartment at the Continental complex on Manzanita Avenue after neighbors called 911 Sunday to report hearing gunshots.

Deputies say Whittington did not live at the apartment but had been staying there a couple of days.

Then, less than 20 minutes after finding Whittington, deputies were called to Bourbon Drive, less than a mile away. There a 13-year-old was spotted with a gun, asking to use a neighbor’s phone.

When deputies arrived, the teen gave himself up and even guided deputies to where he threw away the gun, according to witnesses.

"There’s other trash cans up and down here but he probably just realized that the helicopter was on him and cops were chasing him so," Kacxon said.

While deputies cannot name the 13-year-old because of his age, a department spokesperson says he’s had run-ins with the law before.

"The sheriff’s department is familiar with him. We have had prior contact with him, yes," Hampton told FOX40.

The sheriff’s department also told FOX40 the suspect and victim seem to have known each other for around two years.

Meanwhile, Kacxon says his girlfriend was home when the teen threw out the gun.

"I’m just kind of glad that he realized he made a wrong decision and gave himself up," he said.

The gun used in the deadly shooting was not obtained legally, according to the sheriff's department. Ultimately, it will be up to the District Attorney’s office if he’s tried as an adult or not.

The victim’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses.