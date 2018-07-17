Dixon Woman’s Car Goes Airborne Before Fatal Crash on I-80

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIXON -- A woman died in a crash on Interstate 80 Tuesday in Dixon.

The 64-year-old driver from Dixon was traveling northbound on Highway 113 when she started driving the wrong way as she approached the Interstate 80 offramp.

Her Honda CR-V went up the dirt shoulder and was launched over I-80 eastbound. It went over the center divider and collided with the side of a Dodge Dart before rolling over several times.

The CHP reports the woman died at the scene of the crash. Her identity has not been released.

If you have any information about the collision you are urged to call the CHP.