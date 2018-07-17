Intel Attempts to Break Its Previous World Record with 1,500-Drone Light Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM -- On Sunday, Intel dazzled its audience in Folsom with a light show designed to feature 1,500 drones in an effort to outdo its previous world record of 1,218 Intel Shooting Star Drones.

The event also marked the company's upcoming 50th anniversary on Wednesday July 18.

The performance displayed multicolored choreography including bright, fireworks-like orbs -- all controlled by a single pilot.

The show told the story of Intel's years of success -- starting with the original company logo -- and ending with a special anniversary logo.

Guinness World Record judges were reportedly there to verify the show as a new record.

